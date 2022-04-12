Ron DeSantis on Record Inflation: Biden Is ‘Content Watching People Suffer’

President Biden is “content watching people suffer,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Tuesday following reports of 40-year high-inflation, contending that the president is refusing to implement policies that would drive down inflation and provide relief to the American people.

The Labor Department announced on Tuesday that the consumer price index soared 8.5 percent over the last year — “the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981,” according to the AP. What is more, inflation rose 1.2 percent in the one-month span from February to March.

“Inflation is at a 40-year high of 8.5% due to federal policies of borrowing & printing money at unfathomable levels & bad energy policy, which is hurting Floridians,” DeSantis said.

“Biden could unleash domestic energy production to provide relief. Instead, he is content watching people suffer,” he asserted.

This is far from the first time DeSantis has hit the Biden administration for embracing bad policies, which he said are driving prices up. The Florida governor has long made the point that rising gas prices, for example, could be addressed by unleashing American energy, which President Biden quashed on day one.

“[Biden] has stepped on the necks of our domestic energy here in the United States,” DeSantis said during a press conference in February.

“We should have Keystone reactivated in the United States. He should get rid of the ban on producing in federal lands, and he should welcome more domestic energy production. We were before Biden took office, for the first time in any of our lifetimes, actually energy independent. Putin didn’t matter,” he added.

In February, DeSantis described rampant inflation as a “self-inflicted wound” due to bad federal policies.

Recent polls show Americans suffering as a result, even cutting back on groceries due to the skyrocketing prices of goods.