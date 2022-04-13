Nolte: One Chart Exposes Joe Biden’s ‘Putin Price Hike’ Lie

One simple, little chart proves His Fraudulency Joe Biden is lying when he blames inflation on Vladimir Putin.

The spectacle of a bird dropping a dookie on Joe Biden while he spoke in Iowa Tuesday reflected the national disgust at Biden’s ongoing litany of lies.

All Biden does is lie. All his White House does is lie. All his media does is lie. The White House even claims a bird didn’t poop on Biden. According to them, a piece of corn pooped on Biden.

Does corn poop?

Don’t ask me.

I’m not a biologist.

But I do know “corn poop” is pretty close to “Corn Pop” inasmuch as it’s almost certain neither ever existed.

Where was I?

First gas, then heating and now rents. Runaway inflation is driving rents skywards across Joe Biden’s America, delivering an average of a 20 percent increase in the U.S.’s biggest 50 cities over the past 12 months, a study details. https://t.co/5j1UgN8y7J — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2022

So rather than cure inflation—something Biden could do quite easily starting today, Slow Joe has instead decided to run around the country lying about inflation. In his aging oatmeal brain, he must believe that lying about inflation will make us forget about inflation. Of course, there’s also the possibility Biden is a sociopath who doesn’t give a damn about America’s poor, the very people being dismantled by his record price increases.

Anyway, after lying to us for months about how his record inflation would be temporary, Biden’s latest lie is to blame his record inflation on a different president. Surprisingly, this different president is not Donald Trump.

Nope, instead, Biden is blaming America’s record inflation on the president of an entirely different country—a country thousands of miles away. Russian President Vladimir Putin caused America’s record inflation, doncha know.

The “Putin Price Hike,” Biden calls it.

Well, when Biden says it, it sounds more like “the Putinmmmhhhzzz CORN POP! Price Hikebhrrrzzz,” but you get my meaning.

As I mentioned on Monday, the whole point of the media-manufactured moral panic around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was to reset Biden’s failed presidency. But this moral panic failed because America has no national interests in Ukraine.

Biden complained Friday he was “sick” of Americans blaming him for inflation instead of the coronavirus pandemic or Putin. https://t.co/mj0hybMG9t — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 11, 2022

Certainly, Putin’s invasion is criminal, and we all hope he’s humiliated, but my name’s Paul, and that’s between y’all.

Nevertheless, without Donald Trump to pour hate on and blame for all the world’s ills, the hope was to salvage Biden using Putin’s aggression as America’s latest hate object, as someone who could be framed for causing this crippling inflation. And that’s what Biden is trying to do, blame Putin for inflation, including our record gas prices.

Well, below, in a single chart, is the damning proof that the only person responsible for inflation is Joe Biden:

A chart of inflation since Biden has been in office https://t.co/XBMOTkYHMj pic.twitter.com/ZDE16ekGe8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 12, 2022

How absurd and outrageous is Biden’s inflation lie? It’s so absurd and outrageous that even a shameless liar like CNNLOL’s Don Lemon is too embarrassed to cover for Biden.

When a left-wing liar like Don Lemon won’t carry your left-wing lie…

