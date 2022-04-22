Santa Rosa County, Florida, Sheriff Bob Johnson told reporters Thursday his constituents save taxpayers money by shooting intruders.

WHIO reports that Johnson used a Thursday press conference to announce that 32-year-old Brandon J. Harris was arrested Wednesday.

The Charlotte Observer notes that Harris “has been arrested 17 times” and is now under arrest for alleged break-ins in the neighborhood of Pace.

Johnson explained that the time between when police were called and Harris was arrested was approximately 30 minutes. During that time, a homeowner shot at Harris but missed him.

The Pensacola News Journal points out that Johnson commented on the homeowner’s actions, saying, “One of the homeowners, he was breaking into their house, and they shot at him. So he continues to run. We finally corner him in a house that he broke into on Tom Sawyer and we cornered him in a bedroom.”

Johnson then assured the homeowner that he or she is not in trouble and actually noted that homeowners who shoot intruders save money for other tax-payers: “If someone’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually. So, whoever that was, you’re not in trouble, come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better, and hopefully you’ll save the taxpayers money.”

