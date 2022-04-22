‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Easter Bunny Greets Joe Biden in Seattle

The Easter Bunny gestures to President Joe Biden during the annual Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden was greeted in Seattle Friday by a protester who mocked him for getting confronted by the Easter Bunny earlier this week.

A woman holding a large Easter Bunny head shouted, “Where’s the Bunny?” when the presidential motorcade passed and then shouted, “Let’s go Brandon!” along the street.

One reporter traveling with the president recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

The protester was referring to the viral moment when a staffer dressed as the Easter Bunny interrupted Biden at an Easter event to redirect him away from reporters.

As usual, a crowd of anti-Biden protesters kept up the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant as the president drove by.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.