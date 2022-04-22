‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Easter Bunny Greets Joe Biden in Seattle

President Joe Biden was greeted in Seattle Friday by a protester who mocked him for getting confronted by the Easter Bunny earlier this week.

A woman holding a large Easter Bunny head shouted, “Where’s the Bunny?” when the presidential motorcade passed and then shouted, “Let’s go Brandon!” along the street.

One reporter traveling with the president recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

Outside of Biden’s second speech in Washington, a woman holding a large Easter bunny costume head shouted WHERE’S THE BUNNY as the motorcade arrived and then, naturally, “let’s go Brandon” as she walked along once it rolled in. pic.twitter.com/fcsP0dDy6O — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 22, 2022

The protester was referring to the viral moment when a staffer dressed as the Easter Bunny interrupted Biden at an Easter event to redirect him away from reporters.

As usual, a crowd of anti-Biden protesters kept up the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant as the president drove by.