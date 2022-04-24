Rally-goers at the Trump rally in Delaware, Ohio, broke out in cheers Saturday for Trump-endorsed Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

“J.D.! J.D.! J.D.!” they chanted as he took the stage.

The cheering was despite Vance’s Republican challenger, Josh Mandel, predicting the crowd would boo him. The crowd chanted his name again two more times during his speech.

Big league cheers at the trump rally for @JDVance1. "JD" chants throughout his speech. The next Senator from Ohio, ladies and gentlemen. #OHSen https://t.co/zAfvxfg5aS — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) April 23, 2022

Vance, a 37-year-old Marine veteran, author and tech entrepreneur, noted he was not a Trump supporter at first, saying, “My family, a lot of them were with Donald Trump from the moment that he came down the [escalator], it took me a little bit longer to come along…but I got to say, two reasons why Donald Trump is the best president in my lifetime.”

He continued: “The first is all the policies we love — the fact that he fought back against the Chinese for the first time in my life, the fact that he actually cut taxes, the fact that he was the most pro-life president of the past 50 years, but ladies and gentlemen, the thing that Trump revealed more than any other policy achievement is that we are living in an incredibly corrupt country.”

“Who would have believed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation — our FBI — would have gotten an illegal wiretap on a U.S. president? Who would have believed that the January 6th protesters — many of whom are not even accused of a violent crime — would still be rotting in prison without an ounce of due process which is required under our Constitution?” he added.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am sick of it. I’m sick of not living in a country that makes its own stuff that relies on the Communist Chinese to make the things that we need. I’m sick of knowing that our own FBI is more concerned about arresting American citizens than it is about stopping the drug and sex trafficking across our Southern border,” he said.

“I’m sick of the Big Tech companies censoring conservatives, shutting us up, and let’s be honest ladies and gentlemen, stealing the 2020 election,” he continued to cheers.

Vance said he was honored to receive Trump’s endorsement. “I am the America First candidate,” he said, saying the time for talking in Washington is over. “It’s time for consequences and it’s time for action.”

He called for finishing Trump’s border wall on the southern border, prompting the crowd to chant, “Build that wall!”

The candidate called for taking power away from “corrupt public health bureaucrats” and from a government refusing to shut down Big Tech but shutting down thousands of small Ohio businesses during the pandemic.

He called for breaking up Big Tech “corrupt scumbags who take their marching orders form the Communist Chinese” on censoring Americans.

Vance promised to fight for and represent Ohioans in the U.S. Senate and to not forget where he came from. “I came from the people right out here,” he said, adding a personal commitment to challenge the corruption in Washington.

“Why is it that the FBI, who we know…illegally spied on Donald Trump, why haven’t a single one of them gone to prison?” he asked.

Vance also called for accountability for RINOs, a pejorative acronym for Republicans in Name Only, in D.C.

“We have Republicans right now in Washington, D.C., who are fighting back against Donald Trump’s tough on China policies instead of doubling down on it? We’ve got Republicans in Washington, D.C., who refuse to hold these bureaucrats before Congress and say, ‘Why do you have your job, why are you not in prison?'”

“If you broke the law in this country, you ought to go to jail, I don’t care how powerful you are.'”

Trump called Vance a “MAGA fighter” when he took the stage later.

“You know J.D. is an America First warrior because all the right people are trying to stop him. J.D is being attacked by sleazebags and losers like Bill Kristol, cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, little Ben Sasse, CNN, MSDNC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post,” he said.

“J.D. is also supported by the right people—Tucker Carlson, Senator Josh Hawley, Ohio Right to Life, Ric Grenell, Bob Lighthizer, Stephen Miller, my son Don, and most importantly, me,” he said.

“When you cast your vote, I want you to imagine all of the liberal tears that will be cried, and all of the RINO tears that will be shed, when J.D. wins on Election Day—and all the good conservatives who will be celebrating when he defeats Tim Ryan this November,” Trump added.

