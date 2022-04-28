Poll: Americans Say Biden ‘Less Aggressive’ than Other Presidents in Promoting America First with World Leaders

Americans believe President Biden is a “weaker” leader for the U.S. military than recent U.S. presidents, and they also believe he has been “less aggressive” than past leaders when it comes to promoting America first with world leaders, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

They survey asked, “Compared to most recent presidents, is President Biden a stronger commander in chief for the military or a weaker one? Or is his performance as commander in chief about the same?”

Overall, 56 percent said Biden is a “weaker” commander-in-chief for the military, compared to 24 percent who said he is “stronger” and 17 percent who said “about the same.” Most Republicans and independents, 84 percent and 60 percent, respectively, believe Biden is a “weaker” leader. A plurality of Democrats, 41 percent, said he is “stronger.”

More generally speaking, Americans view Biden as a weaker leader in terms of dealing with other world leaders in pushing what is “best” for America.

Sixty percent said he is “less aggressive” when it comes to “pushing what’s best for America,” compared to 23 percent who said he is “more aggressive” and 12 percent who said he is “about the same.”

Once again, Republicans and independents are in agreement, as a majority in both groups said he has been “less aggressive.” Democrats remain split, however, as 38 percent said he has been “more aggressive,” while 37 percent said he has been “less aggressive” — a difference of a single percentage point.

The survey was taken April 24-25, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It comes as Biden continues to suffer negative approval ratings, which are underwater by -12.2 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.