Schweizer: Independent Counsel Needed to Investigate Hunter Biden

In an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said an independent counsel would be required to investigate Hunter Biden’s financial dealings given the potential conflict of interest for his father, President Joe Biden.

Schweizer, the author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, also warned the case could be settled outside of court without public knowledge.

“This is a tailor-made case for an independent counsel,” Schweizer said. “It’s an investigation involving the family of the president. The attorney general is, of course, appointed by the president. And he’s the one who’s going to direct this U.S. attorney that has this grand jury in Delaware — so you need an independent counsel.”

“There is lots of evidence … some of that money ended up with Joe Biden,” he added. “The money was fungible. It moved around. It went to James Biden and others.”

Schweizer also told FNC host Mark Levin the investigation might find opposition from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) because of the business interests that McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, have abroad.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor