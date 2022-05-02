Rubio: Far Left Claims to Fight for ‘Institutions and Norms’ While Leaking SCOTUS Opinion to Intimidate Justices

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed the far left as hypocrites after leaking a draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court (SCOTUS) justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade — the decision that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

On Monday evening, Politico published a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that overturns Roe v. Wade and returns the issue of abortion back to individual states.

The opinion was leaked to Politico and rumors have immediately circulated as to how the document could have gotten into the hands of journalists for publication before its official release by SCOTUS.

In response, Rubio called far left activists hypocrites for claiming to fight for “institutions and norms” while leaking a SCOTUS opinion.

“The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion,” Rubio wrote.

Likewise, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called the leak “an assault” on SCOTUS and urged justices not to be intimidated by the political tactic.

“The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate,” he wrote. “The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

