Kamala Harris: ‘This Is the Time to Fight’ Pro-Life Movement Trying to ‘Punish Women’

Vice President Kamala Harris reacted Tuesday to the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggesting the court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have,” she wrote in a statement released by her office.

The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito about Roe v. Wade prompted widespread hysteria from pro-abortion activists about the future of legal abortion.

Harris criticized the pro-life movement for pushing forward state and local laws to restrict abortions.

“What is clear is that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies,” she said.

Harris also declared that Roe v. Wade “protects the fundamental right to privacy” and warned that privacy would be endangered across the board if it was overturned.

“If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life,” she wrote.

Harris is expected to further address the issue Tuesday evening, as she is scheduled to speak at the pro-abortion group Emily’s List National Conference and Gala in Washington, DC.