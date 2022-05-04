Josh Hawley Introduces Bill to Dissolve Biden’s Disinformation Board

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) this week introduced a bill designed to dissolve the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board, deeming it unconstitutional in nature.

“Biden’s so-called Disinformation Board is unconstitutional and must be dissolved immediately,” Hawley said in a statement, deeming the newly created board “nothing short of a censorship committee vested with the full powers of the federal government to monitor dissenting speech and opposing viewpoints under the guise of national security.”

“The American people need a full accounting of who signed off on this board and who approved such a radical, anti-free speech activist to lead it,” he added.

The bill itself would dissolve the Board and specifically states that the Secretary of Homeland Security may not establish “any entity equivalent to the Board.” The Secretary is also prohibited from authorizing “activities at the department of Homeland Security that are substantially similar to the activities of the Board.”

Additionally, the bill would obligate Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to provide certain information to Congress which would “disclose all records related to the Board in a report to Congress within 30 days,” according to the senator’s office.

The legislation follows Hawley’s April 28 letter to Mayorkas, blasting the official for making “policing Americans’ speech” a top “priority.” He also questioned the secretary’s decision to choose Nina Jankowicz, a radical leftist, to lead the board, as she has a “long history of partisan attacks,” once declaring that “homegrown fascism predated President Donald Trump.”

Hawley’s letter to Mayorkas continued:

While Democrats have for years controlled the public square through their Big Tech allies, Mr. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has shown just how tenuous that control is. It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech. This is dangerous and un-American. The board should be immediately dissolved.

Mayorkas, however, has continued to defend the Board, asserting that “disinformation that creates a threat to the security of the homeland is our responsibility to address” and claiming that it will not infringe on the freedom of speech.