Poll: Most Texans Say Birth Certificate Only Way to Define Gender

Most Texans believe a birth certificate is the only proper way to define gender, a University of Texas at Austin survey found.

The survey asked respondents if they agreed with the following: “The sex listed on an original birth certificate should be the only way to define gender.”

The vast majority of respondents, 63 percent, agreed with the statement, compared to 26 percent who said “no.” Eleven percent said they were unsure.

Interestingly, Republicans and independents, 87 percent and 64 percent, respectively, agreed with the statement, but only 35 percent of Democrats held that sentiment. Most Democrats, 51 percent, said that an original birth certificate should not be the only way to define gender.

The survey comes as far-leftists continue to push radical gender ideology on children, forcing conservatives, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration, to take action as parents demand transparency in classrooms.

Leftists freaked out, garnering national attention, after the Florida legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill, and they’re sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against,” DeSantis said of critics of the bill, which he signed, setting up a war with woke Disney.

“For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten. They support injecting woke gender ideology into second grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to ‘transition students’ to a ‘different gender’ without the knowledge of the parent, much less with the parent’s consent,” he added.