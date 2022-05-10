Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval in Delaware Drops Underwater by 10 Points

President Joe Biden’s job approval is underwater in his home state of Delaware, a Monday Civiqs poll found.

Biden’s job disapproval in Delaware is 50 percent, while his approval is just 40 percent. Biden’s approval rating is underwater by a total of ten points.

Only 29 percent of Democrats in Delaware, where he was a senator for 36 years, approve of Biden’s job performance. Just 72 percent of Democrats approve.

Biden’s favorability rating is also underwater, according to Civiqs. Only 39 percent of Delawareans gave Biden a positive mark. Fifty-five percent disapprove of the president.

Throughout the U.S., Biden only has a positive approval rating in four states: Hawaii (49-41 percent), Maryland (46-42 percent), Massachusetts (46-42 percent), and Vermont (51-37 percent).

Biden’s worst approval ratings are in West Virginia (-56), North Dakota (-51), and Oklahoma (-46).

In recent months, Biden has been struggling with many crises:

More than two million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border.

Sanctions on Russia failed to prevent the invasion of Ukraine.

Fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18 to 45-year-olds.

Inflation has soared to a 40-year high.

Gas prices have increased to all-time record highs.

Weekly wages have shrunk.

Supply chain woes have persisted.

And the unprepared deadly Afghan withdrawal.

