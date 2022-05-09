Democrat-led Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are experiencing “all-time high” gas prices,WPVI-TV reported on Monday.

“It’s $4.64 a record gallon in Philadelphia, 14 cents above the statewide average,” the ABC News affiliate found. “It’s $4.50 in Pennsylvania, $4.47 in New Jersey and $4.40 in Delaware.”

According to the report, drivers are paying on average $4.32 per gallon nationally for unleaded — “$1.36 over what it was on this day a year ago.” The national average for diesel has also hit an all-time high at $5.54.

The corporate media affiliate toed the Democrat Party line, blaming “rising crude oil prices and concern about less Russian oil entering the global market” as the reason for skyrocketing fuel prices.

Both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have refused to cast any blame on their own party for shutting down American energy independence and continuing to print trillions and trillions of dollars, Breitbart News previously reported.

Leftists absolutely LOVE soaring gas prices that crushing working class Americans' wallets, because they believe it accelerates the shift away from oil. Which explains comments like this one. https://t.co/EPqQty0dtP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 12, 2021

“Despite their claims, survey after survey show Americans blame Democrats and Biden for high gas prices and rampant inflation,” the late April report states. “Under Biden’s leadership thus far, gas prices have reached record-high levels, inflation hit a 40-year high, and the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrunk 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022.”

Notably, as voters admit rising gas prices are touching every aspect of their lives, including how they eat and buy groceries, the economy has risen to be a top issue in the upcoming elections.

A Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released last week found that a plurality of voters (38.5 percent) chose “lowering inflation and fixing the economy” when asked to identify the most important issue to them in the midterms.

No other issue came close, with only 15.9 percent concerned over “climate change,” and 11.3 percent worried about “racial and social equality.” Eleven percent chose “securing the border,” and no other issue garnered over ten percent.