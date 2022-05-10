House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday lamented the state of the Republican party, returning to a favorite theme by advising members to be strong and “not a cult.”

Pelosi delivered her gratuitous advice at the opening session of the elite 2022 Aspen Ideas Climate Conference in Miami.

“You don’t want me to get too political here, do you?” Pelosi asked the audience, before choosing to become political anyway.

“I mean, the fossil fuel industry, they weigh in so significantly,” she continued. “I mean, how could it be that nobody in the Senate cares about climate?

Pelosi went on, pointing at her Republican opponents: “So rather than saying, ‘Well, we have to defeat them,’ no, let’s just try to persuade them. I want the Republican party to take back the party, take it back to where you were when you cared about a woman’s right to choose, you cared about the environment.”

To the audience’s whoops and applause, the house speaker added: “Hey, here I am, Nancy Pelosi, saying this country needs a strong Republican party, and we do, not a cult, but a strong Republican party.”

This is not the first time Pelosi has branded the GOP a cult.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2020 she said Republicans had been “highjacked” by a “cult-like group of people and others who are afraid of defying the cult leader,” who she said was then President Donald Trump.

Last year she used a trip to the UK to return to the subject, using at an event in London at the Chatham House to declare capitalism has not worked as well as it could have in the United States and should be “improved.”

She then turned her focus on the GOP.

“The Republican party, the Grand Old Party, has made tremendous contributions to our country,” Pelosi said. “Don’t let your party be hijacked by a cult.”