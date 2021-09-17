House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Friday at an event in London at the Chatham House that capitalism has not worked as well as it could have in the United States and should be “improved.”

“In America, capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should,” Pelosi said. “So what we want to do is not depart from that, but to improve it.”

“You cannot have a system where the success of some springs from the exploitation of the workers and springs from the exploitation of the environment and the rest, and we have to correct that,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also slammed Trump and the Republican Party at the event.

The federal media outlet, Voice of America, reported on Pelosi’s remarks:

Pelosi was also asked about U.S. politics and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The House speaker said the insurrection, which she said was “incited” by Trump, was rooted in “some kind of white supremacy, antisemitism, Islamophobia.” She alluded to FBI statements that identify domestic extremists as the most urgent terror threat on U.S. soil. Pelosi also urged members of the U.S. Republican party to “take back your party.”

“The Republican party, the Grand Old Party, has made tremendous contributions to our country,” Pelosi said. “Don’t let your party be hijacked by a cult.”

