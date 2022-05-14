Adam Laxalt: ‘Shocking Abhorrent Proposal’ to Send $44B to Ukraine as Americans Suffer

Former Nevada Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is calling on Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) to oppose a “shocking abhorrent proposal” to send $44 billion to Ukraine even as Americans face historic economic and social problems.

This week, 194 House Republicans voted with House Democrats to send $44 billion in American taxpayer money to Ukraine. Those Republicans include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Cortez Masto has yet to comment on the proposal but she previously voted months ago to approve $13 billion in taxpayer money for Ukraine. On Saturday, Laxalt called on Cortez Masto to oppose the foreign aid boondoggle.

“Nevadans didn’t send Senator Catherine Cortez Masto to Washington to ship $40 billion of our tax dollars into a war zone in Ukraine, while at the same time our families here at home are facing record gas prices, crippling inflation, the nation’s third-highest unemployment rate, and an open border that continues fueling alarming spikes in drug deaths and sex trafficking,” Laxalt said in a statement.

“I call on our Senator Masto to stand with struggling Nevada families and immediately announce that she will reject this shocking abhorrent proposal,” he continued. “For once, Senator Masto should break from failed Washington policies and actually focus on the problems here at home.”

In a Twitter post, Laxalt detailed why he opposes the Ukraine funding:

Since Biden’s taken office, there have been more illegal border apprehensions than the entire population of the greater Las Vegas Metro area fueling alarming spikes in drug deaths & sex trafficking. Our tax dollars should be going towards border security, not another foreign war — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) May 14, 2022

Did you know that inflation in Nevada is one third higher than the national average putting us at 48th? At 12.7%, #Bidenflation is costing Nevada families $8,231/year Meanwhile, @CortezMasto wants to ship $40B of your tax dollars to another foreign war.https://t.co/WSqosmRDfX — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) May 14, 2022

I call on @CortezMasto to stand with struggling Nevada families & immediately announce that she will reject this shockingly abhorrent proposal. For once, she should break from failed Washington policies & actually focus on the problems here at home. — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) May 14, 2022

The $40 billion in funding would go to refugees fleeing the region, the Foreign Military Financing Program, and supporting economic and energy needs in Ukraine.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.