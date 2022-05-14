Nolte: Jeff Bezos Ridicules Biden and His ‘Disinformation Board’

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ridiculed His Fraudulency Joe Biden and his “Disinformation Board” Friday over an absurd tweet about inflation.

A little after six p.m. Friday night, probably an hour or so after the real Joe Biden had fallen asleep in front of a Murder She Wrote rerun, I’m assuming it was a White House staffer who used Biden’s verified Twitter account to spread this ridiculous lie:

“You want to bring down inflation?” the tweet reads. “Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

Whuh?

Granted, I’m no economist, but I know of no correlation between inflation and tax increases. In fact, inflation is caused primarily by the government’s wasteful spending, so… how would giving the government more money to piss away on nonsense bring down inflation? Joe Biden is the only person responsible for this crippling inflation cycle, which is about to dump us in a recession. He poured some six trillion — with a “T” — dollars into our economy, and the results have been devastating.

Furthermore, if you raise taxes on corporations, those corporations will turn around and raise prices… So I’m pretty sure “raising prices” does the opposite of “bringing down inflation.”

Anyway, a few hours later, Jeff Bezos took to Twitter to publicly blast away at Biden… “The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead,” Bezos wrote. “Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection.”

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

Nothing in that Bezos tweet is incorrect. Tying corporate tax rates and inflation together is like dunking a donut in ketchup — you know, something only a senile old man would do.

But let’s be careful about hoisting Mr. Bezos on our shoulders. Let’s not forget he outright owns the far-left Washington Post. So he’s not mocking Biden’s “Disinformation Board” for any other reason than he doesn’t like the competition. After all, it’s the Washington Post’s job to misinform and deceive the public, not the government’s!

What I do find interesting is Bezos doing something like this, openly and publicly ripping Biden… In my mind, this is one more sign His Fraudulency is a national joke. Think about it: within Bezos’ social circles, this type of thing simply isn’t done to Democrats, most especially Democrat presidents. Can anyone imagine Bezos doing this to Barry Obama?

Of course not.

But Biden isn’t Obama. Hell, Biden isn’t even Biden anymore. He’s a shell of a man who was already a nincompoop, and now that shell is deliberately running the country into the ground and looking for scapegoats along the way.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.