Data: New Jersey Voter Rolls Have 2.4K Registrants 105 Years Old or Older

Nearly 2,400 registrants listed on New Jersey’s voter rolls are 105 years old or older, according to a review of data by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).

In data reviewed and published last month, PILF researchers state that they discovered 2,398 registrants listed on New Jersey voter rolls having dates of birth in 1917 or years prior, suggesting that they would be 105 years old or older.

“Given that the most recent average life expectancy data show to be 80.7 years in the state, the thousands of registrants aged well beyond 100 years deserve closer examination,” PILF researchers wrote.

In addition, PILF researchers state that they have found 8,239 duplicate registrations on New Jersey’s voter rolls — including 61 triplicate registrations, seven quadruplicate registrations, three pentuplicate registrations, and one sextuplicate registration.

That data has spurred PILF to file a lawsuit against New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, whom they allege is violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) by refusing to disclose documentation showing how the state’s election officials remove duplicate registrants from voter rolls.

“Americans have a fundamental right under federal law to see precisely how their voter rolls are maintained,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “We can’t let New Jersey set a trend for concealing standard operating procedures for data entry and hygiene as if they were state secrets – especially when we are seeing persons registered three, four, five, and even six times.”

PILF researchers also state that they have found more than 33,500 voter registrations with placeholder or fictitious dates of birth, including 16 voters listed as having been born from 1800 to 1900 and nearly 900 voters listed as having been born from 1901 to 1920.

Most of those voter registrations are in Essex County and Middlesex County which are strong Democrat strongholds that went for President Joe Biden over former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

As of 2018, there are nearly 250 counties across the United States with more registered voters on the voter rolls than eligible citizen voters. There are also nearly three million individuals who are registered to vote in more than one state. In Illinois alone, close to 580 noncitizen voters were improperly registered to vote in the 2018 election.

