Previously Arrested Illegal Alien Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman

An illegal alien, previously arrested for assault and theft, is now accused of drugging and raping a woman in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Reymundo Loa Rodriguez, an illegal alien with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, was arrested and charged on May 19 after a woman called police and accused him of drugging and raping her.

According to the woman, on May 19, Rodriguez told her to take a substance before he started touching her breasts and genitals. The woman said she told Rodriguez “No, quit” but that the man did not stop.

At some point, the woman said she passed out after feeling increasingly worse. When she woke up, she told police her genital area was in extreme pain and accused Rodriguez of raping her while she was unconscious.

The woman said she and Rodriguez started fighting about what had occurred and he allegedly offered her money and the residence in exchange for her not calling the police. When officers arrived on the scene, Rodriguez said he and the woman had sex but that it was consensual, a claim the woman denies.

Wichita County Jail records show Rodriguez was previously arrested in June 2003 for theft and in October 2013 for assault in a domestic dispute. For each of those arrests, Rodriguez was released within 24 hours.

Now, Rodriguez is being held without bail after ICE agents placed a detainer on him, requesting custody. Before the ICE detainer was lodged, a judge had set bail at $100,000.

