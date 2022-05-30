Two Dead, 19 Injured After Car Crash Involving Pedestrians

Two individuals have died and 19 more are injured after a car crash in Nebraska, which resulted in the vehicles rolling into a crowd of people gathered for an “Americruise” event Sunday evening.

Lincoln Police are investigating the fatal incident in Lincoln which occurred at 52nd and O Street on Sunday evening. The crash resulted in the death of two individuals, both of whom were the occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to police:

Two female occupants of one of the involved vehicles have been declared deceased at the scene. A total of 19 other individuals have been transported to area hospitals, including a number of people who were present on the sidewalk area at the time of the crash. https://t.co/ZW6qddGzog — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 30, 2022

Of the 19 people transported to area hospitals, one is in critical condition. The other 18 people are believed to be in non-life threatening condition at this time. https://t.co/ZW6qddGzog — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 30, 2022

“On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:47 pm, a black Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound,” police said in a statement.

“After the initial impact, both vehicles were forced onto the north sidewalk of O Street, west of North 52nd Street, striking multiple people where crowds were standing and seated to observe the event,” the department continued, noting that one victim is in critical condition. Others have non-life threatening injuries.

“The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those that were killed as a result of this incident. We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable,” the department said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

“We do not believe, nor is there any evidence, this was an intentional act,” the department added.

Authorities are expected to provide an update Monday afternoon.