James Biden on Tuesday said it was “offensive” to be called the Biden family “fixer,” as President Joe Biden labeled him in 2021.

Speaking with the Washington Post for a few moments before hanging up the phone upon the advice of his wife, James Biden described his role in the family business as “the guy who assists in everything.”

“But this notion of ‘the fixer,’ or any reference that has a negative connotation, is offensive,” James Biden said without categorically denying his position in the family as a “fixer” or “cleaner,” references to a participant in illicit activities.

Joe Biden last year called James Biden, “my brother Jimmy, who fixes everything.” James told the WaPo the term means ethical protection of the Biden family.