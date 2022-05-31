Poll: Biden Approval Rating Underwater on Several Key Issues

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater on several key issues – a recent trend with no signs of reversing – according to a May Yahoo/YouGov survey.

Most Americans, 66 percent, believe the country is headed off on the wrong track, and a majority, 53 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance. Among those, 37 percent “strongly” disapprove.

The survey then offered a series of issues — from the economy to crime — and found Biden underwater on almost every issue listed.

Fifty-eight percent, for instance, disapprove of his handling of the economy, compared to 34 percent who approve, giving him a net of -24 percent. This pattern is repeated on every single issue listed, with the exception of the coronavirus, as 47 percent approve compared to 46 percent who disapprove. However, 31 percent of those who disapprove do so “strongly,” compared to 20 percent who “strongly” approve.

The other issues are as follows:

Guns:

53 percent disapprove

32 percent approve

Race:

46 percent disapprove

41 percent approve

Climate Change:

48 percent disapprove

38 percent approve

Crime:

52 percent disapprove

34 percent approve

The situation with Russia and Ukraine:

46 percent disapprove

43 percent approve

Abortion:

46 percent disapprove

33 percent approve

By far, Biden’s biggest net disapproval is on the economy. That is significant, as respondents pointed to inflation as the most important issue heading into the midterm election. What is more, respondents said they are more concerned about the “condition of our economy” than the “condition of our democracy” by two percentage points.

The survey, taken May 19-22, 2022, among 1,573 U.S. adults has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error and coincides with other recent surveys that affirm this trend of Americans rejecting Biden’s handling of a variety of issues.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden’s overall approval underwater by 14.4 percent.