Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday expressed dismay as U.S. gas prices broke yet another record, rising five cents over night.

“Joe Biden keeps making history! Gas is at $4.61 a gallon,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) exclaimed Tuesday night, prior to the five-cent overnight jump:

“Near record gas prices and inflation are causing headaches for families across Kentucky and the entire country. We have to cut federal spending to curb inflation and produce more oil,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Tuesday evening:

“$4.79 a gallon,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) remarked on Wednesday morning:

Indeed, gas prices increased five cents overnight, with the national average for regular gas hitting another record high at $4.671 per gallon. That now represents a seven cent increase over the last week and 48 cent increase over the last month alone.

Seven states are now seeing average prices above $5.00 per gallon. Those include Washington ($5.249), Oregon ($5.237), Nevada ($5.338), Alaska ($5.230), Hawaii ($5.442), California ($6.194), and Illinois ($5.131).

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.25 percent following the news to $115.92. Brent crude, the global benchmark which U.S. gas prices tend to move with, was up 1.24 percent to $116.83.