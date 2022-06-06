President Joe Biden’s approval on the economy has dropped 19 points in the last year as Americans identify it as one of the most important issues facing the country, a May NBC News survey found.

The survey asked respondents to identify as the most important issue facing the country. A plurality, 22 percent, said the “cost of living,” followed closely by 18 percent who said “jobs and the economy.” “Voting rights and election integrity” rounded out the top three with 12 percent.

Americans identifying economic issues as the most pressing issues coincides with Biden’s abysmal ratings on the economy. According to the survey, one-third, or 33 percent, currently approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 62 percent disapprove. That reflects a 19 percent drop for Biden over the course of the last year, as 52 percent approved of his handling of the economy in April 2021. But that figure has steadily declined, dropping to 47 percent in August 2021, 40 percent in October 2021, 38 percent in January 2022, and 33 percent in March 2022, where it continues to remain.

Biden's disastrous inflationary economy is roiling home buyers. https://t.co/hmQihy2pr8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 4, 2022

Biden is not faring any better in other key areas, as just 23 percent approve of his handling of the cost of living, compared to 71 percent who disapprove. Further, just 34 percent approve of his handling of border security and immigration, and 41 percent approve of his handling of Russia and Ukraine. While a majority, 59 percent, approve of his handling of the Chinese coronavirus, that reflects a ten-point drop from the 69 percent who said the same in April 2021.

Overall, 56 percent disapprove of Biden, compared to 39 percent who approve, representing a net approval of -17 percent.

The survey comes as Democrats seemingly attempt to distract from the nation’s economic woes as they head into the midterms, instead focusing on abortion, gun control, and what critics have described as the January 6 political witch hunt, as the committee will hold a primetime hearing this week.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the first three months of 2022 as the economy was battered by a surge in Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant, ongoing supply chain problems, surging fuel prices, and a flood of imports. https://t.co/P8DNjELls5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 28, 2022

Notably, this same survey found a declining number of Americans blaming Trump for the Capitol protest.

Meanwhile, gas prices hit yet another record high on Monday — $4.865 for regular gas and $5.645 for diesel.

The full survey was taken May 5-7 and 9-10, 2022, among 1,000 adults and has a +/- 3.10 margin of error.