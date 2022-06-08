Nolte: Kyle Rittenhouse Proves We Need ‘Assault Rifles’

The gun-grabbers in the Democrat party and corporate media keep making the same stupid argument: “No one needs an AR-15.”

Have you met Kyle Rittenhouse?

Have you seen the video?

There you go. Asked and answered.

On top of this incontrovertible video evidence, a court of freakin’ law found Rittenhouse not guilty of killing two marauders and wounding another. That’s right, despite a fascist prosecutor with the full power of the state behind him, a jury still found that Rittenhouse was right to defend himself—that it was the domestic terrorists in the Black Lives Matter movement who started it, who escalated it, and who were determined to hurt or murder the then-17-year-old.

And here’s another fact…

Without that “assault rifle” to defend himself, without a semi-automatic AR-15 that allowed Rittenhouse to simply pull the trigger to fire off a round, Rittenhouse would almost certainly be dead—an innocent man guilty of nothing more than protecting a neighborhood from terrorists would be dead.

He might also have been raped, for we now know one of the Black Lives Matter marauders he killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, was a convicted child rapist and serial molester. Rittenhouse was a minor, only 17 at the time.

Let’s back up a bit.

First off, there is no such thing as an “assault rifle.” That’s a nonsense term fabricated by gun-grabbing Democrats and the fake media.

Secondly, at no time is it lawful or moral to strip people of their semi-auto rifles or their high-capacity magazines or ban either from future sales. But in this Woke Era of left-wing terrorism, it is not only unlawful and immoral; such bans are a deliberate attack on democracy.

Look around, fools…

Political terrorism has been legitimized by the institutional left (Democrats, corporate media, academia, Hollywood). We now live in a country where full-scale riots are openly encouraged and applauded by these freaks (including the sitting vice president). Therefore, it is more important than ever not only that Americans have the weapons necessary to defend themselves against the left’s Brownshirts, but also that the left’s Brownshirts know we can defend ourselves.

The Brownshirts stick to burning down Democrat-run cities because they know lunatic gun control laws ensure no one in those cities can defend themselves. Alternately, the terrorists don’t come out here to the Utopia of MAGA Country because they know we’re armed and will defend ourselves—which is just one reason why life in MAGA Country is so awesome.

So, yeah, these vicious freaks need to know the populace is armed to the gills. You see, that’s what you call a deterrent, and a deterrent is the best way to ensure no violence ever happens.

It’s no coincidence that most of these mass shootings, including in schools, happen in places that smugly and stupidly advertise themselves as “gun-free zones.”

Hey, come on in and kill everyone! No one will stop you!

And I’ll tell you something else that’s not a goddamn coincidence: that at the same time, we are seeing…

police fail to do their duty

the government sipping coffee as cities burn

Biden opening our borders

Biden deliberately strangling normal Americans with record inflation and gas prices

gay porn and trans abuse in elementary schools

mass rioting being encouraged

left-wing prosecutors deliberately increasing violent crime by refusing to do their job

Republicans labeled as “Nazis” who deserve to get “punched”

the organized left on a rampage to strip us of our rights through packing the Supreme Court and eliminating the electoral college

It is no coincidence that now—right now—these fascists are coming for our guns.

If you’re one of those guys who sits around navel-gazing about your purpose in life, allow me to answer that for you… It’s not to save the world, make a ton of money, or “make a difference.” Your only purpose is to provide for and protect your family. So if you don’t own a buttload of guns (and know how to use and store them safely), you are not a man.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.