Gas prices soared to a record high for the fourteenth consecutive day, reaching more than $5.00 per gallon, AAA data revealed Saturday.

Saturday was the first day AAA data showed gas prices over $5.00 per gallon. GasBuddy revealed Thursday that gas prices had reached $5.00.

The monumental number is bad news for President Joe Biden, who is trying to raise the price of gas to force citizens to use less fossil fuel, according to polling by the Trafalgar Group on May 29.

Gas prices are so high that memes have begun to pop up slamming the Democrats for the soaring costs. Perhaps fearing the power of memes, Big Tech has begun to fact check the memes:

Facebook will fact check this and say it’s wrong Posted by Gruntworks on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters last week that American drivers will have to pay at least four dollars a gallon for the foreseeable future.

Trump had warned voters that if Biden won the 2020 election, the price of gas would reach at least $7.00 per gallon. “If Biden got in, you’d be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they’d say ‘get rid of your car!’”