Joe Biden Calls it a Day Before 2:00 pm

President Joe Biden called it a day on Tuesday after returning to the White House following a quick trip to Philadelphia.

Biden delivered a 35-minute speech at the 29th Quadrennial AFL-CIO Convention at 11:00 a.m., trying to defend his economic agenda, despite growing dissatisfaction in the country with high gas prices and growing inflation.

The president made it back to the White House by 1:30 p.m. and did not make any further stops during his trip.

He did not take questions from reporters as he returned to the White House and entered the Oval Office.

The White House called a “lid” for the president’s public activities at 1:51 p.m. The “lid” typically informs reporters that the president will not appear again in public until the following day.

It is unclear what the president had on his schedule for the remainder of the day, as it was not revealed to the press.

Earlier in the afternoon, the White House sent out a proclamation from Biden declaring June 15 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“All of us have a role to play in preventing elder abuse and ensuring that our Nation’s seniors are able to age with dignity,” he wrote.

Biden began his week on Monday, returning from his home in Delaware at 12:44 p.m. before signing a bill in the afternoon to study the creation of a national museum to honor the country’s Asian-American heritage.