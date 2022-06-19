Hillary Clinton Dismisses 2024 Presidential Run as ‘Disruptive’ to Joe Biden Reelection Efforts

Hillary Clinton dismissed a 2024 presidential bid on Friday by maintaining Joe Biden will stand again and any move by her into the political spotlight would detract from his efforts to return to the White House.

Clinton used an interview with the Financial Times to rule out a strike for high public office. “No, out of the question,” she told the newspaper, pointing to Biden’s professed desire to run for reelection.

The former Secretary of State went further by offering a more detailed observation that her entry to the field would take the focus off the incumbent who she would rather support than challenge:

First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.

Biden has said publicly and privately said that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

As Breitbart News reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed his intentions last November even as polling shows he is at odds with the wishes of voters.

A majority of voters don’t want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024 and believe he should instead make way for another candidate, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday. https://t.co/NVKGvlA1vF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 16, 2021

“That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One, underlining varied reports the 79-year-old has been telling advisers and staff he will be back.

Biden, 79, was already the oldest presidential candidate to be elected as commander-in-chief when he claimed the November 2020 election.

He will be 15 days short of his 82nd birthday come 5 November 2024, the next time voters in the U.S. go to the polls to choose their leader.