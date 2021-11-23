He’ll Be Back: White House Says Joe Biden Will Bid for 2024 Reelection

President Joe Biden is not giving way and will run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed late Monday.

“That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One, underlining varied reports the 79-year-old has been telling advisers and staff he will be back.

Biden, 79, was already the oldest presidential candidate to be elected as commander-in-chief when he claimed the November 2020 election. He will be 15 days short of his 82nd birthday come 5 November 2024, the next time voters in the U.S. go to the polls to choose their leader.

News of Biden’s desire to once again seek the approval of voters comes amid a steady downward trend in the president’s ratings amid inflation and supply chain issues played out against a backdrop of intra-party fighting over key aspects of the president’s agenda, as Breitbart News reported.

Voters are already registering their displeasure at the prospect of his return as polling shows.

When Biden was asked in March if he will run again for the presidency, he responded in the affirmative. “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection,” Biden said. “That’s my expectation.”

If he does run, there is no real certainty Kamala Harris will be at his side let alone challenging him for the lead position on the DNC ballot.

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating – and falling.

Biden underwent his first physical examination on Friday since taking office in January.

Doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. The medical examiners said he remains fit to serve, a medical opinion seemingly at odds with public perceptions of his cognitive ability.

“The President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, wrote.

Just last week, former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT), a longtime friend of the president, sparked speculation when he suggested to the New York Times Biden may not seek reelection.

“I’m hoping the president runs for re-election,” Dodd said. “But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a shortlist without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States.”