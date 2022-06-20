At Least 47 Shot During Father’s Day Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 47 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the Father’s Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

By Monday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported the overall number of weekend shooting victims had rise to 47, with one additional fatality.

WGN-TV claimed the overall number of weekend shooting victims as “at least 48.”

32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. https://t.co/oAs0g89hC0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 19, 2022

The latest fatality occurred “in the 6400-block of South Marshfield Avenue” at 8:30 p.m., which is when a 36-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded.

The woman was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital where she died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.