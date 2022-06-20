President Joe Biden took Monday off for the recently created Juneteenth federal holiday, remaining at his beach house in Delaware for the fourth day away from the White House.

The president had nothing on his public schedule on Monday to recognize the federal holiday that he signed into law in 2021.

Instead, on Monday morning the White House sent out a prerecorded video of Biden acknowledging the holiday.

One year ago, I had the great honor of signing legislation to establish Juneteenth as a national holiday. A day to celebrate, to educate, and to act. pic.twitter.com/HAOxXkibqQ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 20, 2022

“It mattered to me and it matters to the country,” Biden said in his video, calling it a “day of profound weight and power.”

“It’s simply not enough to commemorate Juneteenth, for emancipation did not mark the end of America’s work to deliver the promise of equality; it only marked the beginning,” he continued.

The president left Friday morning for his beach house, spending the weekend there and making headlines Saturday after falling off of his bicycle in public.

Nikki Schwab / Daily Mail

After attending Mass Saturday evening he hopped up and down in front of the press pretending to jump rope to demonstrate publicly that he was physically well after the mishap.