Nolte: Joe Biden’s Disapproval Rating Soars to Record-High Average

His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s disapproval rating has soared to an all-time high. Per the average at RealClearPolitics, Bicycle Joe currently sits at a whopping 55.8 percent disapproval.

Over the last 60 days, Biden’s disapproval rating has climbed 4.1 points. In late April, his disapproval average was just 51.7 percent.

Hunter’s Dad’s average approval rating currently sits at a dismal 39.6 percent. That puts him underwater by 16.2 points, which is also a record for this terrible president.

On this same date in the first year of his presidency (June 24, 2017), even with the corrupt corporate media hurling lie after lie after lie about Russia Collusion, Donald Trump was in better shape than Biden per the RealClear average: 40.2 approve, 54.2 disapprove.

The averages for Slow Joe at the left-wing FiveThirtyEight are almost exactly the same: 55 percent disapprove, 39.2 percent approve. That’s 15.8 points underwater, only a tad better than RealClear.

The bottom is falling out of Biden’s presidency, and it’s all by his own hand.

Despite the warnings that his lunatic spending would create hyperinflation, he went ahead and spent trillions. The result: record-high inflation.

Despite knowing that cutting off the Keystone XL Pipeline and killing oil and gas leases would (of course!) boost the price of gas, he went ahead and waged war on affordable energy. The result: record-high gas prices.

Despite knowing that opening the southern border would flood this country with illegal aliens, which means more sex trafficking, more illegal drugs, more crime, less housing, and lower wages for Americans, he went ahead and threw open the southern border. The result is chaos and crime and a strain on our resources (especially housing and gas) as millions of illegals pour in.

Despite knowing that a baby formula factory was being shut down and that this would result in formula shortages, Biden did nothing to ensure the slack was taken up elsewhere. The result: parents are running into emergency rooms with starving babies.

This idiot Biden does not give a damn about the American people. He cares about Mexicans and Ukrainians, but we Americans can go to hell. And that is why Biden has turned the Great Replacement Theory into the Great Replacement Policy. He’s deliberately destroying the middle class and sending waves of illegals on midnight flights to our communities.

