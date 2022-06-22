Poll: 92 Percent Say Rising Gas Prices a ‘Serious’ Problem in Biden’s America

The vast majority of voters say the rising cost of gas is a “serious” problem in President Biden’s America, mere months ahead of the midterm elections, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

Rising gas prices have emerged as a top voter issue heading into the midterms, which does not bode well for President Biden and Democrats, both of whom have continued to deflect, constantly blaming others for the current state of affairs in the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in April, for example, tied rising gas prices to “Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, nasty, bitter, invasion of Ukraine.”

That, he said, “has led to higher prices at the pump,” later blaming “market manipulation and price gouging” at the hands of big oil companies. Speaking at the same press conference, 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also refused to accept blame.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats [for rising gas prices],” she said. “I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry.”

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm made a similar assertion in May, telling U.S. lawmakers that they “can thank the activity of Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.”