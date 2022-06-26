Children younger than ten watched fully nude bikers at the Seattle Pride Parade, which was kicked off by the Boy Scouts of America.

Though it’s not clear what group the nude cyclists were representing, their purpose appeared to address body image, with one sign that read, “Challenge body shame. Build self-esteem.” Both men and women were nude:

Seattle: A group of nude adults was part of the @OurSeattlePride event today attended by families and young children. Video by @TPostMillennial reporter @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/51l0TDb99d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

Naked bikers ride around in front of children at a pride parade in Seattle pic.twitter.com/YQDDJGMHHo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

The parade reportedly began with the Boy Scouts of America leading the proceedings as they carried both pride flags and American flags. Pro-abortion protesters challenging the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade were also enthusiastically received.

HAPPENING NOW: Crush of people at Seattle Pride parade that’s now passing through the downtown core. Some of loudest cheers so far have been for Magnolia Boy Scouts and abortion rights marchers. Thousands of people out and enjoying day. #Pride #SeattlePride #LGBTQ #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/yTjNAH96wQ — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) June 26, 2022

Activist workers with Amazon also marched in the parade and challenged the company to remove “transphobic” books from its platform.

TRANS RIGHTS: @amazon workers representing activist group within company called “No Hate At Amazon” at Seattle Pride. They allege management is “spreading a culture of hatred through transphobic books” and “creating hostile workplace environment for transgender employees.” pic.twitter.com/hZ6G12w3wG — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) June 26, 2022

Seattle police officers were reportedly barred from marching in the parade.