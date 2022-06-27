DOJ: Outsourcing Firm Discriminated Against Americans, Offering Tech Jobs Only to Foreign H-1B Visa Workers

A California-based outsourcing firm discriminated against Americans for information technology (IT) jobs in the United States, preferring to hire only foreign workers imported on H-1B visas, a Department of Justice (DOJ) settlement reveals.

This month, federal prosecutors announced a settlement with SpringShine Consulting Inc. for soliciting employment applications for IT jobs in the U.S. exclusively from foreign H-1B visa workers.

According to the settlement, SpringShine sought employment applications on a job recruiting website — seeking foreign IT consultants only on H-1B visas. The recruitment post excluded all other job applicants, most notably qualified Americans.

“Employers that discourage applicants based on their citizenship or immigration status, or save certain employment opportunities only for applicants who require sponsorship to work in the United States, violate the law and must be held accountable,” the Justice Department’s Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

The settlement requires SpringShide to pay $17,000 in civil penalties to the U.S. federal government while ensuring its job postings do not discriminate against Americans. Also, the settlement demands that SpringShine train employees on the Immigration and Nationality Act’s anti-discrimination provisions.

The settlement comes a month after federal prosecutors settled with a New York-based outsourcing firm for discriminating against Americans for U.S. tech jobs, preferring to hire cheaper foreign visa workers primarily from India.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the top six H-1B visa employers — Cognizant, Amazon, Tata Consulting Services, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook — sought to outsource nearly 57,000 American tech jobs to foreign H-1B visa workers primarily from India and China.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

Nearly all H-1B visa reforms imposed by former President Trump have been reversed by President Joe Biden. Last year, for example, Biden allowed corporations that had been denied foreign H-1B visa workers by the Trump administration to reapply.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.