Biden’s America: Americans Say Price of Food, Gas, Affecting them ‘a Lot’

Most Americans say the price of gas and rising price of food are affecting them “a lot,” a recent YouGov/CBS News Poll found.

The survey asked respondents how certain economic issues are affecting them on a personal level.

Overall, 62 percent said the price of gas is affecting them “a lot,” and 22 percent said it is affecting them “some.” Almost an equal share said the price of food is affecting them “a lot” — 61 percent — followed by 29 percent who said it is affecting them “some.”

The responses come as America continues to grapple with high gas prices, reaching a record high of $5.016 on June 14. The average has slightly increased over the past two weeks, standing at $4.881. However, that is still $2.50 higher than the average price of gas on January 19, 2021 — former President Donald Trump’s last full day in office.

Putting fruits and vegetables on the family table is getting much more expensive thanks to Bidenflation. https://t.co/Kv0aPGIr1I — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 10, 2022

It also comes as the country experiences 41-year high inflation, while the price of basic goods skyrockets. The price of a July 4 cookout alone is 17 percent higher than it was one year ago, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

What is more, most Americans are “concerned” about their ability to afford “day to day things.”

Further, the survey found that most Americans will not be enjoying everyday summer activities in the midst of rising prices. Fifty-six percent said they do not plan to go to the movies, theaters or sporting events, 79 percent do not plan to “take an airplane trip,” 54 percent do not plan to take a car trip, 78 percent said they do not plan to go to an amusement park, and 63 percent said they do not plan to take a vacation this summer.

The survey was taken June 22-24, 2022, among 2,265 U.S. adults and has a +/- 2.6 percent margin of error.