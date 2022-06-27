Most Americans are concerned about their ability to afford “day to day things” in President Biden’s America, a YouGov/CBS News Poll released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to identify whether they are “confident” or “concerned” about a range of issues regarding their spending habits in an era of 41-year-high inflation and record-breaking gas prices.

Overall, 65 percent said they are “concerned” about their ability to afford “day to day things,” while 66 percent are “concerned” about their ability to “take a vacation or travel.”

Nearly three-quarters, 73 percent, said they are “concerned” about their ability to purchase a “big ticket item,” and another 73 percent said they are “concerned” about their ability to save money right now.

“Seven in 10 working full- or part-time are concerned about their plans for retirement, and six in 10 parents of children under the age of 18 are concerned about their ability to pay for child care,” CBS News reported.

The survey also found 75 percent rating the economy either “fair” or “poor” and Biden’s approval rating at 41 percent. That reflects a 21 percent drop from the 62 percent who approved of him in at the beginning of his presidency, in March 2021.

Overall, 66 percent disapprove of the way Biden is handling the economy, and 44 percent expect the U.S. economy to be in a recession in the next year.

The survey was taken June 22-24, 2022, among 2,265 United States adults and has a +/- 2.6 percent margin of error.

According to a Suffolk University/USA Today survey released last week, Americans are more concerned about economic issues — 66.2 percent, than “abortion rights” — 23.3 percent.