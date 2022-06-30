AOC Wants to Abolish the Supreme Court ‘for the Sake of the Planet’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stated the Supreme Court should undergo “reforms” or be abolished “for the sake of the planet.”

Moments after President Joe Biden announced in Europe that he supports a carveout to codify Roe v. Wade, a tactic that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has opposed, Ocasio-Cortez stated a “filibuster carveout is not enough.”

“We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet,” she claimed, retweeting a Thursday ruling by the Supreme Court that reduces the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) scope of authority to regulate emissions.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for expanding the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster. “Those two actions dramatically increase political pressure and makes it much harder to resist.” pic.twitter.com/oigmAmzfAI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2022

It should be noted that the United States Constitution mandates a Supreme Court, so following through on Ocasio-Cortez’s demand would be illegal unless a constitutional amendment was passed to terminate the institution.

Ocasio-Cortez also retweeted a statement by Kate Aronoff, a staff writer at The New Republic, who stated, “Minority rule … is a threat to life on earth.”

Minority rule in the United States is a threat to life on earth — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) June 30, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez has supported far-left initiatives to pack the Court, but President Joe Biden has not latched onto the idea.

The New York congresswoman on Wednesday criticized Biden for “doing nothing” to create change. “Doing nothing is catastrophic. It is not a neutral choice. It’s the destructive choice,” she said.

