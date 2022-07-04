Only 18 Percent of Independents Approve of Joe Biden’s Job Performance

The president is severely underwater with independents, the CIVIQS rolling job-approval average found.

Only 18 percent of independents approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while 68 percent disapprove and 13 percent neither approve nor disapprove, according to the CIVIQS average as of July 3.

Independents have been viewed as an increasingly strong and influential voter bloc, especially in more recent years, indicating the president is in deep trouble only 126 days away from the midterm election.

Leading up to the midterms, with the president’s failing poll numbers, vulnerable Democrats who have aligned themselves with him have also struggled.

Overall the president is severely underwater as well.

Biden’s job approval rating is down to the lowest of his presidency, 30 percent as of Saturday. On Monday, Biden was not only at his lowest approval rating to date, but also at his highest disapproval rating at 58 percent.

Furthermore, Biden is also underwater in 48 states — including typically dark blue California and his home state of Delaware. The only exceptions are Hawaii (45 to 41 percent) and Vermont (44 to 39 percent).

Biden’s overall net approval is at negative 27. His lowest job approval is in West Virginia, at 16 percent.

Biden has been plagued with poor job approval numbers and continuous failures during his time in office.

His job approval was at 31 percent on Friday, down from 32 percent and 33 percent in June and 34 percent in May. Similarly, nearly one month ago, Quinnipiac polling on June 8 also found Biden’s job approval rating at 33 percent.

BIDEN DISAPPROVAL HITS NEW HIGH Biden Job Approval

Approve 30% (-18)

Disapprove 58% (+15) Independents

Approve 18% (-24)

Disapprove 68% (+24) Hispanics

Approve 36% (-29)

Disapprove 48% (+23) (+- vs Jan 21, 2021)@Civiqs / 07/03https://t.co/bLmzjksaMc pic.twitter.com/dSDxfG1t3N — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 4, 2022

The president’s low job approval numbers have been accompanied by many challenges during his roughly 18 months in office.

During his presidency, the country has seen a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Additionally, his marquee legislative proposal, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for some time. The country also recently saw a slew of record-high gas prices per gallon last month, with the average gas price reaching above $5.00 per gallon.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 220,951 responses tracked between January 20 and July 3. The CIVIQS tracking model captures the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either rapidly or gradually.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.