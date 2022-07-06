Democrats Continue to Sour on Joe Biden, Skeptical over 2024 Viability

Various Democrats have criticized Joe Biden, taking issue with his weak leadership and expressing doubt over the viability of a 2024 run.

Some Democrats have expressed doubt that Biden is fit to run for a second term, with Florida agriculture commissioner and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried refusing to endorse the aging president for a second term. Democratic National Committee member Steve Simeonidis even called on Biden to “announce his intent not to seek re-election in ‘24 right after the midterms,” also telling the New York Times that “to say our country was on the right track would flagrantly depart from reality.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Congressman and Senate candidate in Ohio Tim Ryan is dodging Joe Biden, who is planning on visiting the state. Ryan’s attempt to distance himself from Biden prompted Republican Senate candidate JD Vance to blast Ryan for “hiding from Biden,” and “refusing to be seen in public with his own party’s president.”

One top Democratic strategist tore into the Biden White House, telling The Hill that “Our house is on fire and it seems like they’re doing nothing to put the fire out. They’re just watching it with the rest of us.”

Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard attacked the Biden Administration for “undermining our democracy,” saying that the administration is “weaponizing law enforcement to go after political opponents,” even going on to note “these are the characteristics of a dictatorship/banana republic.”

The Biden Administration is undermining our democracy by weaponizing law enforcement to go after political opponents, believing the “end justifies the means.” These are characteristics of a dictatorship/banana republic—not a democracy. pic.twitter.com/yhE1eboyO5 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 2, 2022

The former presidential candidate also called Biden “out-of-touch,” highlighting rampant inflation and supply shortages, and contending that Biden is “not exercising leadership” but rather “just playing the blame game.”

Biden said he's "never been more optimistic" for our country than he is now. He's been around a long time. Either he's making a bad joke or he's unaware that he's currently the President of a country where people can't afford groceries, gas and a mortgage on a full-time income pic.twitter.com/Vqt65kmuYn — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 18, 2022

These criticisms of Biden come as polling reveals that just 33% of Democrats said that America is headed in the right direction in May, a 16 point drop since April. As of June, only 72% of Democrats and 39% of independents approved of the Biden Administration, signaling a new low, down from 97% and 61% respectively in February 2021.

