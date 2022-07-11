At Least 28 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago

At least 28 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes the shooting fatality occurred Saturday night, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face during what is believed to have been “an exchange of gunfire” with a second individual. The 31-year-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second individual in the incident, a male 25-30 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in serious condition.

There was a three-hour time-frame Sunday morning in which seven people were shot in the 18th police district. That district has witnessed a 100 percent increase in murders over last year and “shootings are up 53 percent.”

Breitbart News reported at least 71 people were shot over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, eight of them fatally. Those 71 shooting victims did not include the numerous people killed and wounded in the attack on the parade of Chicago’s Highland Park suburb.

The Sun-Times observes 331 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through July 10, 2022.

