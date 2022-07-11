Betting Markets: Harriet Hageman Favored to Defeat Liz Cheney by 92 Cents on the Dollar 

Former President Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman is heavily favored in betting markets to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the Republican primary on August 16.

According to PredictIt’s betting odds on Monday, Hageman is favored to handily defeat Cheney by 92 cents on the dollar. Cheney’s odds of winning the contest are pegged at 8 cents on the dollar.

Cheney’s odds have declined 12 cents since May, while Hageman’s has improved from 77 cents.

Hageman’s improving odds come while Cheney has allied herself with Democrats. Many of the Democrat political elites have funded Cheney’s reelection bid, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton donors. Last month, Cheney solicited Democrats for votes.

Cheney has also spent large amounts of time helping Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) highly promoted January 6 committee hearings. On Thursday, Cheney even accepted President Biden’s invitation to attend the televised Medal of Freedom ceremony 1,711 miles away from Casper, Wyoming. It is relatively unheard of for a Republican candidate to be seen at the Democrat-controlled White House, far away from her home state one month before Election Day.

May and June polling data show Cheney losing to Hageman by 28 and 30 points. In an article entitled “Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming,” CNN has cited the polling data as troubling.

“We shouldn’t mistake adoring press coverage and bipartisan bona fides for popularity in the place where popularity matters most for Cheney: Wyoming,” CNN’s Harry Enten admitted. “A look at the data reveals that Cheney should be regarded as the clear underdog in her efforts to retain her seat.”

Cheney’s avid relationship with Democrats comes after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Cheney’s conduct has drawn condemnation from the Wyoming Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. After the Wyoming GOP voted in November to no longer recognize her as a Republican, McCarthy announced in February his endorsement of Hageman to defeat Cheney, a rare move for a minority leader.

Hageman has slammed Cheney for justifying the war in Ukraine, obsessing over the January 6 committee, and claiming Trump is a threat to “democracy.”

“Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”