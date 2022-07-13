Left-Wing Media, Political Strategists Blame Biden for Upcoming ‘Doomsday Midterm Election’

Many Democrats are worried about a red wave sweeping the midterm election into a doomsday scenario for the party.

Only 13 percent of voters believe President Joe Biden’s America is on the right path, and Democrats fear losing control of the House and the Senate. Some Democrats are blaming themselves for not enacting radical policies they believe could have improved their political hopes in November.

“Democrats haven’t done things they promised,” far-left strategist Connor Farrell told the Hill in an article entitled “Doomsday midterm election scenario takes shape for Democrats.”

“In this environment, the best general election candidates will be bold [ones] that can distinguish themselves from what we’re getting from the White House,” Farrell added.

Jon Reinish, managing director at the political strategy firm Mercury, also told the publication the Democrat Party has not accomplished what they promised in 2020, and as a result, Democrats are losing support in 2022.

“Democratic leadership should look no further than the fact that they need to wake up and step up to the plate,” he said. “They’re not just losing Independents or you know, Never-Trump Republicans. They’re losing their own voters,” Reinish added. “Democrats’ own voters don’t feel as if their leaders hear their concerns.”

Rather than ascribing Biden’s terrible polling numbers to failed policies that have produced 40-year-high inflation, record high gas prices, and an invasion on the southern border, Farrell said more far-left policies will produce a different and superior outcome for Democrats after the midterms.

“We think our progressive candidates are best positioned to survive the crosswinds,” said Farrell. “They are the most forceful in advocating for what Democratic voters actually want – bold leadership.”

The Democrats’ distaste for Biden’s leadership of the party comes as the establishment media is trying to dash the hopes of Biden’s political future. The New York Times has written six very hostile articles in the last month about Biden. Breitbart News reported:

On June 27, the Times‘ Jonathan Martin and Biden Irked by Democrats Who Won’t Take ‘Yes’ for an Answer on 2024.” The article focused on the White House trying to “tamp down speculation about plans to seek re-election, while aides say President Biden is bristling at the persistent questions.”

The media are not acting alone. On Tuesday, a radical left-wing group urged Biden not to run in 2024 with a six-figure “#DontRunJoe” ad campaign. “Unfortunately, President Biden has been neither bold nor inspiring,” RootsAction told Politico. “And his prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak. With so much at stake, making him the Democratic Party’s standard bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake.”

Polling shows Biden is in bad shape with Democrats. Only 26 percent of Democrat voters support Biden’s reelection, while 64 percent of Democrat voters prefer a Biden substitute, according to the Times.

Only 14 percent of voters believe Biden is definitely running in 2024. Another 14 percent say Biden will only probably run in 2024.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.