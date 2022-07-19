Biden’s DHS Creates ‘Office of Health Security’ for Illegal Aliens in Custody

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has created an “Office of Health Security” for illegal aliens in the agency’s custody.

On Tuesday, Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the creation of the agency’s Office of Health Security to “pioneer best-in-class workforce health, safety, work-life and wellness programs, and suitable, timely care for noncitizens in our care and custody.”

“Over the past several years, Americans have faced a series of unprecedented challenges impacting their health security, from the pandemic to natural disasters and more,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “Our Department must be prepared to adapt to an ever-expanding, dynamic, and complex public health threat landscape. The Office of Health Security will lead our efforts to meet that charge.” [Emphasis added]

The creation of the Health Security Office comes while the Biden administration continues releasing tens of thousands of border crossers into the United States interior every month without testing them for the Chinese coronavirus.

Even when border crossers are COVID-19 tested, they are released into the United States interior regardless of their test results, sources close to Breitbart News say. Meanwhile, DHS personnel have been required to get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing.

For much of last year, Biden’s DHS continuously released COVID-positive border crossers into American communities with the help of left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The operation was expanded so greatly that Biden eventually began flying border crossers into American communities without requiring COVID-19 testing or photo IDs to board flights.

Coronavirus cases got so high along the southern border that in August 2021, Biden’s DHS admitted the number of COVID-positive border crossers arriving in the United States every day had “increased significantly.”

