China’s purchases of American homes and land are a “huge problem,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an interview.

Ron DeSantis made the remark after the news surfaced in a National Association of Realtors (NAR) report that China is the biggest investor in the United States real estate market, gobbling up $6.1 billion worth of homes and land last year.

“I don’t think they should be able to do it,” DeSantis said on a Fox News program.

“I think the problem is these companies have ties to the CCP, and it’s not always apparent on the face of whatever a company is doing — but I think it’s a huge problem,” DeSantis said.

NewsMax reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2019 revealed that Chinese-linked entities owned at least 192,000 acres of American farmland worth more than $1.9 billion.

As Breitbart News reported:

The other top investors in U.S. real estate, in order from second, are Canada ($3.6 billion), India ($3.6 billion), Mexico ($2.9 billion), and Brazil ($1.6 billion). Florida was the state that has the most real estate purchases, according to the NAR report, and [2021] represents the 14th consecutive year that foreign investors picked that state as a top choice.

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) earlier this month wrote a letter to the Biden administration asking for a review of a Chinese company’s purchase of North Dakota farmland located just 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base, where drone technology is stored.

