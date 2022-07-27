Nolte: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Takes a Dive In ‘Hometown’ of Scranton

His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s job approval rating has taken a dive to just 47 percent in his own hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Although he’s lived in Delaware since he was ten years old, Biden likes to cite Scranton, Pennsylvania, as his hometown. That sounds more lunch bucket than the truth, which is New Castle County, Delaware.

Anyway, even in Slow Joe’s “hometown,” record inflation, record gas prices, an open southern border, an explosion in violent crime, gay porn in elementary schools, no baby formula, a monkeypox pandemic, and supply chain snarls have taken their toll.

Per information seen by the New York Post, Biden’s approval rating in “Lackawanna County, which includes Scranton, slid from 60% in July 2020 to 47% as of late June.”

The percentage of those in Lackawanna County with a “very unfavorable” view of Hunter’s dad has jumped from 28 percent to 46 percent.

The polling came from Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet, who said of the results: “All credibility that Joe Biden had locally with Scranton being his ‘hometown’ has evaporated as he has consistently abandoned the hardworking men and women of Northeast Pennsylvania,”

Biden’s overall favorability rating in his hometown has swung in the negative by 27 points. As a result, what had been a net-positive 22 percent favorability rating is now a net-negative of five percent.

In the county next door to Lackawanna, polling shows that Biden’s favorability ratings also took a dive. What had been a net negative of just one point (48 percent favorable, 49 percent unfavorable) is now a net negative of 20 points: 39 percent favorable, 59 percent unfavorable.

So it’s not just that Pennsylvania voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing; they disapprove of Biden himself. You can have a low job approval rating and still enjoy a decent favorable rating. One is about performance. The other is whether or not people like you. Former President Barry Obama frequently had a higher favorability rating than job approval rating because people just liked the guy. Biden’s problem is that he’s underwater with performance and likability in a vital swing state.

None of this should come as a surprise. With Pennsylvania now a swing state, it will reflect the national mood, which has soured on Biden in ways unseen since World War II. Biden’s RealClearPolitics job approval average sits at a pathetic 37.7 percent. His disapproval average is 56.6 percent. In a potential 2024 rematch, Biden also loses to Trump by an average of two points.

Biden is deliberately driving America into a ditch, and his polling reflects that, even with billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda trying to sustain him.

