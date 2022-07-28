Kevin McCarthy Hammers Democrats for Having ‘No Plan to Fight Inflation’

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hammered the Democrats on Thursday for having “no plan to fight inflation” as the country is now in a recession.

Thursday, the day the country was officially in a recession, McCarthy slammed the Democrats for either not seeing the country was in the worst inflation in 40 years and the starting of a recession, or seeing it and still believing “your suffering was worth their ‘incredible transition.'”

“That explains why President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Senator Schumer are still peddling anti-energy policies – plus almost a trillion in new spending and new tax increases on Main Street – even as these policies destroy our country,” he said, speaking on the House floor. “This is the leadership of America.”

About the Democrats’ anti-American energy stance, he stated, “You have no plan to fix it, but you had the plan to destroy it.”

He added that even some Democrats warned their party about voting for bills that would cause inflation. “Only Democrats passed that bill. Only Democrats created inflation. Only Democrats shut down our oil and gas. … I don’t know how much time people can warn you,” he stated.

“It’s not just Republicans telling you [the economy is] hurting. It’s America. But you still have no plan,” McCarthy said, directing his comments to the Democrats. “The Democrats have offered no plan to fight inflation. You only fuel it. It’s basic economics.”

However, McCarthy said, the “Republicans have a plan. …We are prepared to build an economy that’s strong. One that fights inflation by officially ending their disastrous ‘Build Back Better,’ eliminates wasteful spending, and gets Americans back in the workforce,” he continued. “An economy driven by proven, pro-growth economic policies that deliver higher paychecks, lower costs, boost Main Street, and encourage innovation.”

“An economy with lower gasoline prices, yes, by increasing production in America. With American-made energy – not begging the Saudis for more — we’ll approve more oil and gas pipelines,” McCarthy said, explaining what the Republicans will do in the majority. “It’s time for a new direction in Washington, to get our nation back on track. Americans deserve a future filled with hope, opportunity, and freedom. And Republicans stand ready to deliver.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.