R House, the Miami establishment that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) state of Florida filed a complaint against for allowing children to attend drag shows, intends to continue business as usual this weekend despite nationwide backlash and state action.
“As of right now we are set to continue this weekend,” Larry Carrino, a spokesman for the restaurant, said, according to the Sun Sentinel.
However, while Carrino said the client and its attorney are “working with the state to remedy the situation,” there are no immediate plans to “alter the operation.”
The establishment emerged to the national spotlight after it was featured on Libs of TikTok, showing a drag queen, who was wearing a thong strapped with cash, exposing his breasts as he led a little girl between the ages of 3-5 around the bar:
“Wholesome, innocent, beautiful family-friendly entertainment” pic.twitter.com/feUaos0k2g
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2022
Notably, the R House drag brunch menu includes a section for children.
DeSantis elaborated on the state’s complaints against the establishment during a press conference this week, contending that such “is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida.”
“It is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people,” the governor said. “That is not the way you look out for our children.”
“They actually had the bar, had a children’s menu on their food services and you think to yourself, you know, give me a break, what’s going on. So they looked under Florida law and were able to initiate this procedure that would basically take away the liquor license for that,” he continued, making it clear that his administration is committed to protecting children.
“People have different views about what they want to do as adults. But it used to be, the kids are off limits, no one wanted to bring the kids into any of this stuff,” he said. “And we’ve got to get back to that. And I can tell you in Florida, we are going to make sure that that happens.”
