However, while Carrino said the client and its attorney are “working with the state to remedy the situation,” there are no immediate plans to “alter the operation.”

“We had a lovely, positive vibe in the restaurant last night and look forward to serving our guests tonight and in the days and nights to come,” the restaurant’s co-owner Owen Bale said

“R House is and always will be an all-inclusive environment and we thank our fans, friends and the entire community for the positive, heartfelt support we’ve received in the wake of the complaint,” he added.

The establishment emerged to the national spotlight after it was featured on Libs of TikTok, showing a drag queen, who was wearing a thong strapped with cash, exposing his breasts as he led a little girl between the ages of 3-5 around the bar:

Notably, the R House drag brunch menu includes a section for children.

DeSantis elaborated on the state’s complaints against the establishment during a press conference this week, contending that such “is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida.”

“It is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people,” the governor said. “That is not the way you look out for our children.”

“They actually had the bar, had a children’s menu on their food services and you think to yourself, you know, give me a break, what’s going on. So they looked under Florida law and were able to initiate this procedure that would basically take away the liquor license for that,” he continued, making it clear that his administration is committed to protecting children.

“People have different views about what they want to do as adults. But it used to be, the kids are off limits, no one wanted to bring the kids into any of this stuff,” he said. “And we’ve got to get back to that. And I can tell you in Florida, we are going to make sure that that happens.”