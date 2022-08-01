Ron DeSantis: ‘Florida Has Put WOKE Banking on Notice’

Florida has “put woke banking on notice,” Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Monday after announcing success against PayPal, which reportedly froze Moms for Liberty’s assets.

“Last week Tina Descovich, Co-Founder of @Moms4Liberty, shared that PayPal locked their account and withheld funds with no warning or justification,” DeSantis explained on Monday following last week’s press conference, where Descovich spoke.

“In a day and age of canceled culture, where parental-rights groups are being designated as domestic terrorists by our own United States Department of Justice, the cancellation of our financing by major organizations just seems like the next step in these draconian policies,” she said at the time.

“Days after our event, their funds were released,” DeSantis announced on Monday, declaring that “Florida has put WOKE banking on notice”:

Last week Tina Descovich, Co-Founder of @Moms4Liberty, shared that PayPal locked their account and withheld funds with no warning or justification. Days after our event, their funds were released. Florida has put WOKE banking on notice. pic.twitter.com/p2e9yisC4V — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 1, 2022

DeSantis’s announcement follows last week’s press conference, in which he detailed additional actions his administration plans to take to combat corporations imposing “woke ideology on the economy.”

“Whether it’s Wall Street Banks, whether it’s massive major asset managers, whether it’s Big Tech companies and what you’ve seen as you’ve seen a rise of something called ESG — environment, social governance where they will grade different companies based on how they’re performing on those metrics,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

PayPal happens to be among companies embracing that, promoting what has been described as a “values-led culture, which is grounded in Inclusion, Innovation, Collaboration and Wellness across our communities, workforce and strategies.”

The problem, however, is corporations imposing their political beliefs on individuals.

“This is an important issue because it raises the question of, you know, who governs society? Do we govern ourselves through our Constitution and through our elections or do we have these masters of the universe occupying these commanding heights of society?” DeSantis asked:

As a result, DeSantis said they are taking administrative action, as well as pursue statutory reforms “so that we’re putting the people of Florida first and we’re going to do what’s in their best interest, not whatever the delusions of some wealthy woke CEO wants to do.” One of the actions will be prohibiting the State Board of Administration fund manager from “using political factors when investing the state’s money.” … “We also are going to require SBA fund managers to only to only consider maximizing the return on investment on behalf of Florida’s retirees,” he said, explaining that they are also going to “prohibit Wall Street banks, credit card companies and money transmitters like Paypal from discriminating against customers for their religious, political or social beliefs.”

“This is not something that is empowering kind of the little guy,” the governor said of the current state of affairs.