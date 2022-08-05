The candy company that produces Snickers issued an apology to communist China for rightly saying in an advertisement that Taiwan is a country.

The company, Mars Wrigley, reportedly faced backlash from Chinese social media users after promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to only be available in the “countries” of Malaysia, South Korea, and Taiwan, Reuters reported.

Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times reported that the company “apologized for marking Taiwan island as a country, saying its local team has verified & aligned the official site and social media accounts to ensure accurate content.”

“Snickers owner Mars Wrigley said it respects China’s [national] sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Global Times tweeted.

Snickers on Fri apologized for marking Taiwan island as a country, saying its local team has verified & aligned the official site and social media accounts to ensure accurate content. Snickers owner Mars Wrigley said it respects China's natl sovereignty and territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/TshespKEf5 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 5, 2022

The company posted the apology to its Snickers China Weibo account, Reuters added.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, “Taiwan is a sovereign nation with a functional democratic government that the Chinese Communist Party falsely insists is a “province” of China. America, thanks to the policies of former President Jimmy Carter, indulges this falsehood to maintain diplomatic relations with its top geopolitical threat.”

Mars Wrigley’s capitulation to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) comes soon after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent about 19 hours visiting Taiwan this week. Pelosi met with President Tsai Ing-wen and visited the country’s human rights museum, among other activities.

The Chinese government responded to Pelosi’s trip by launching three-day-long military exercises in the airspace and waters surrounding Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday also announced it would take eight measures against the Biden administration, including halting “climate” talks and military coordination, in response to Pelosi’s Taiwan trip.